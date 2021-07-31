Cabrera's double in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers 6-5 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 2:43 a.m.
1 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol reacts after getting the last out in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches the ball before making the catch for the out on a popup by Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed (13) during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner makes an off-balance throw for the out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed (13) steals second base under the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager during the fourth inning of baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor watches his two-run triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PHOENIX (AP) — Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a soft, looping double into left field that scored Daulton Varsho in the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Friday night.
Varsho started the 10th inning on second base. Jimmy Nelson (1-2) retired Josh VanMeter on a slow liner for the first out and then Cabrera followed with a blooper that fell in front of left fielder A.J. Pollock. He couldn't fire home fast enough to catch the speedy Varsho, who scored standing up.