Cal Baptist 62, CS Northridge 55

Eyisi 2-6 0-0 4, Okereke 3-3 0-0 6, Allen-Eikens 2-6 0-0 4, Bostick 5-14 3-4 13, Wright 6-14 3-4 16, Igbanugo 2-4 0-0 5, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Afifi 1-3 0-0 2, J.Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, Slaymaker 0-0 0-0 0, Walter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 6-8 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling