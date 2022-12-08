Cal Baptist 64, Weber St. 52

Jones 7-13 5-6 22, Koehler 2-4 0-0 4, Tew 2-3 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 0-4 0-0 0, Verplancken 3-9 0-0 7, Cunningham 1-4 0-0 2, Porter 0-6 6-6 6, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 2-6 0-0 5, Rouzan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-50 11-12 52.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling