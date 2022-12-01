Cal Baptist 65, UC Riverside 60

Olbrich 4-12 1-1 9, Owens 2-7 0-0 5, Cameron 1-5 0-1 2, Pullin 8-15 3-5 19, Tattersall 1-7 2-2 4, Hartwell 2-5 0-0 5, Salaridze 4-8 6-6 16, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 12-15 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling