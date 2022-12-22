Cal Poly 72, San Diego Christian 59

Chew 6-12 0-1 13, Siamu 2-7 1-2 5, Dashiell 1-5 0-0 2, O'Campo 4-8 2-2 12, Felix 1-5 0-0 3, Stewart 2-5 2-2 7, Blackmon 2-8 1-2 6, Sandoval 3-5 0-0 9, Arevalo 0-0 0-0 0, Signorelli 1-1 0-0 2, Bellamy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 6-9 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling