Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71

Frank 4-8 0-0 10, Jones 8-12 2-4 19, Moffitt 7-11 8-9 22, Salih 3-5 0-0 8, R.Smith 1-5 0-0 3, T.Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Burris 2-4 0-0 4, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 10-13 71.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling