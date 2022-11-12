Skip to main content
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, Pepperdine 71

Lewis 4-9 6-6 15, Porter 4-7 3-4 12, Basham 4-5 0-0 8, Mallette 3-14 0-0 7, Mitchell 6-10 1-1 15, Coulibaly 2-3 2-4 6, Zidek 3-6 0-0 8, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 12-15 71.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (1-1)

Lee 6-14 0-0 12, Harris 8-16 7-8 27, Jones 3-9 1-2 8, San Antonio 1-5 3-3 5, Wrightsell 3-13 3-4 9, Wade 3-6 0-0 8, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Bastian 1-2 0-0 2, Panov 0-1 0-0 0, Carper 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-68 14-17 74.

Halftime_37-37. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 7-21 (Mitchell 2-2, Zidek 2-5, Porter 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Mallette 1-8, Moore 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 8-22 (Harris 4-6, Wade 2-3, Carper 1-1, Jones 1-3, Eaton 0-1, Panov 0-1, San Antonio 0-3, Wrightsell 0-4). Fouled Out_Porter. Rebounds_Pepperdine 36 (Porter 10), Cal St.-Fullerton 31 (Lee 9). Assists_Pepperdine 10 (Lewis 3), Cal St.-Fullerton 16 (Wrightsell 5). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 18, Cal St.-Fullerton 16. A_1,140 (4,000).

