Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Hawaii 72, OT

Hepa 2-9 0-0 5, da Silva 8-12 2-4 18, Avea 3-7 3-6 9, Coleman 4-9 5-6 16, McClanahan 3-9 5-7 11, Riley 4-9 3-4 11, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Rouhliadeff 0-1 0-0 0, Seck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 18-27 72.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (9-7)

Lee 1-6 0-0 2, Harris 10-16 4-5 24, Jones 3-8 10-10 16, San Antonio 2-4 7-12 12, Wrightsell 4-10 7-8 16, Square 1-2 4-4 6, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 0-0 0, Carper 1-5 1-2 3, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 33-41 79.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 4-19 (Coleman 3-4, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Riley 0-2, Avea 0-3, McClanahan 0-3), Cal St.-Fullerton 2-13 (San Antonio 1-2, Wrightsell 1-3, Harris 0-1, Jones 0-1, Wade 0-2, Carper 0-4). Fouled Out_da Silva, Riley, San Antonio, Square. Rebounds_Hawaii 38 (Riley 8), Cal St.-Fullerton 34 (San Antonio 7). Assists_Hawaii 9 (McClanahan 6), Cal St.-Fullerton 4 (Harris, Jones, Wrightsell, Bastian 1). Total Fouls_Hawaii 30, Cal St.-Fullerton 25. A_823 (4,000).

