Cal St.-Fullerton 87, San Diego Christian 35

Chew 2-9 2-2 7, Siamu 0-3 0-0 0, Dashiell 1-3 0-1 2, O'Campo 1-4 0-0 2, Blackmon 4-9 0-0 10, Stewart 4-11 0-0 9, Felix 2-9 0-0 5, Sandoval 0-5 0-0 0, Kniss 0-3 0-0 0, Bellamy 0-0 0-0 0, Arevalo 0-0 0-0 0, Signorelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 2-3 35.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling