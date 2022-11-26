California 65, Montana 44

Bartsch 1-12 2-2 4, Burton-Oliver 0-4 0-0 0, Fatkin 4-9 1-2 11, Huard 1-4 0-0 2, Marxen 0-8 2-2 2, Pirog 1-3 2-3 4, Konig 2-9 3-4 7, Stump 4-7 0-0 11, Tsineke 1-1 0-0 2, Kiefer 0-3 1-2 1, Totals 14-60 11-15 44
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling