California 68, Loyola Marymount 49

Lutje Schipholt 6-9 2-2 14, Tuitele 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 7-11 0-1 16, Martin 5-8 3-3 16, McIntosh 2-8 0-0 4, Bush 3-6 0-0 6, Langarita 0-3 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-5 0-0 6, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Bonner 0-0 0-2 0, Mastrov 1-4 0-0 3, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-0 1-2 1, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 6-10 68
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling