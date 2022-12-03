California 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51

Peat 1-4 0-2 2, Beck 4-9 1-4 10, Bouie 1-3 2-2 4, Potter 4-10 8-8 17, Reese 4-9 2-4 10, Azaria Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Body 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Shephard 2-7 0-0 6, Busby 0-3 0-0 0, Okowi 0-1 0-0 0, Rittenberry 0-0 0-0 0, Breazia Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 13-20 51
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling