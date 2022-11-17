California 84, Idaho 71

Bea 7-16 5-5 19, Allred 4-6 0-0 10, Gandy 5-11 0-0 15, Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Smith 5-11 2-2 14, Brans 1-3 0-0 3, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 2-3 1-2 5, Totals 26-58 8-9 71
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling