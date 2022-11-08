California 86, CS Northridge 56

Tess Amundsen 3-7 2-3 10, De Jesus 3-5 0-0 6, Spriggs 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-9 3-4 8, Tu'ua 1-4 1-2 3, Laney Amundsen 1-3 2-2 5, Duchemin 1-2 0-0 3, Olivia Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Nikishina 3-9 0-0 6, Givens 2-5 0-0 5, Harvey 1-3 4-6 6, Fourie 1-2 0-0 2, Macy Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 12-17 56
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling