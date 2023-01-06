California 92, Stanford 70

Begovich 0-0 0-0 0, S.Jones 5-9 1-2 13, Raynaud 6-8 0-0 12, M.Jones 5-10 0-0 14, O'Connell 1-3 0-0 2, Silva 4-9 4-6 12, Murrell 1-3 0-0 3, Ingram 3-8 0-1 6, Angel 3-4 2-2 8, Agarwal 0-2 0-0 0, Gealer 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 7-11 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling