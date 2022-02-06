California man arrested in college basketball star's death

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the fatal highway shooting of Gene Ransom, a basketball star at the University of California, Berkeley in the 1970s and a member of the Cal Athletics hall of fame.
A 25-year-old San Francisco resident, Juan Angel Garcia, was arrested Saturday and could face a murder charge in connection with the shooting Friday evening on Interstate 880 in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol said. It wasn't known Sunday if Garcia has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.