Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic on 5th playoff hole LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer July 4, 2021 Updated: July 4, 2021 8:26 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Cam Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot on the 71st hole of regulation and that propelled him into a five-hole playoff where he outlasted Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour victory.
“It’s the only reason I’m sitting here now," Davis said at a news conference alongside the trophy. “To be honest, in my head there wasn’t a thought of trying to hole it."