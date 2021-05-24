Canada loses to Germany, falls to 0-3 at world championship May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 5:34 p.m.
1 of50 Germany's Marcel Noebels, left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Troy Stecher during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
2 of50 Canada's Sean Walker, left, scuffles with Germany's Maximilian Kastner during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 3 of50
4 of50 Germany's players celebrate their victory after the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
5 of50 Germany's players celebrate after Germany's Korbinian Holzer scored his side's third goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 6 of50
7 of50 Germany's players celebrate their victory after the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
8 of50 Germany's players celebrate their victory after the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 9 of50
10 of50 Jakub Vrana of Czech Republic, left, and Alexei Protas of Belarus battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Czech Republic and Belarus at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Oksana Dzadan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of50 Germany's players celebrate their victory after the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 12 of50
13 of50 Canada's Cole Perfetti, left, challenges for the puck with Germany's goaltender Mathias Niederberger, centre, and Germany's Moritz Seider during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
14 of50 Czech Republic team players celebrate during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Czech Republic and Belarus at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Oksana Dzadan/AP Show More Show Less 15 of50
16 of50 Canada's head coach Gerard Gallant reacts during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
17 of50 Players of Czech Republic celebrate during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Czech Republic and Belarus at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Oksana Dzadan/AP Show More Show Less 18 of50
19 of50 Jakub Flek of Czech Republic, right, and Alexei Kolosov of Belarus battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Czech Republic and Belarus at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Oksana Dzadan/AP Show More Show Less
20 of50 Canada's Michael Bunting, right, challenges for the puck with Germany's Marco Nowak during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 21 of50
22 of50 Germany's head coach Toni Soderholm reacts during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
23 of50 Canada's Adam Henrique, right, looks on as Germany's goaltender Mathias Niederberger blocks a shot during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 24 of50
25 of50 Italy's Angelo Miceli, left, challenges for the puck with Latvia's Ralfs Freibergs during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Latvia and Italy at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
26 of50 Jan Kovar of Czech Republic, left, and Vladislav Yeryomenko of Belarus battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Czech Republic and Belarus at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Oksana Dzadan/AP Show More Show Less 27 of50
28 of50 Latvia's Gints Meija, centre, challenges for the puck with Italy's goaltender Justin Fazio, left, and Italy's Phil Pietroniro during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Latvia and Italy at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
29 of50 Italy's Angelo Miceli, centre, challenges for the puck with Latvia's Rihards Marenis during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Latvia and Italy at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 30 of50
31 of50 Latvia's Lauris Darzins, centre, challenges for the puck with Italy's Daniel Glira, right, and Italy's goaltender Justin Fazio during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Latvia and Italy at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
32 of50 Pavol Skalicky, right, Daniel Gachulinec, centre, of Slovakia, left, and Dmitri Voronkov of Russia fight for a puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Slovakia and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Roman Koksarov/AP Show More Show Less 33 of50
34 of50 Italy's goaltender Justin Fazio blocks a shot during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Latvia and Italy at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
35 of50 Michal Kristof of Slovakia, left, and Nikita Zadorov of Russia fight for a puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Slovakia and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Roman Koksarov/AP Show More Show Less 36 of50
37 of50 Anton Slepyshev, centre, of Russia celebrates goal with teammates the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Slovakia and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Roman Koksarov/AP Show More Show Less
38 of50 Peter Cenlarik of Slovakia, left, and Artyom Shvets-Rogovoi of Russia fight for a puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Slovakia and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Roman Koksarov/AP Show More Show Less 39 of50
40 of50 Milos Kelemen of Slovakia, celebrates goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Slovakia and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Roman Koksarov/AP Show More Show Less
41 of50 Milos Kelemen of Slovakia, left, and Alexander Samonov of Russia fight for a puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Slovakia and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Roman Koksarov/AP Show More Show Less 42 of50
43 of50 Italy's goaltender Justin Fazio blocks a shot against Latvia's Rodrigo Abols during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Latvia and Italy at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
44 of50 Latvia's Miks Indrasis, left, scuffles with Italy's Peter Hochkofler during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Latvia and Italy at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 45 of50
46 of50 Kristian Pospisil of Slovakia, right, and Vladislav Gavrikov of Russia fight for a puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Slovakia and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Roman Koksarov/AP Show More Show Less
47 of50 Slovakia's team players celebrate goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between the Slovakia and Russia at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Roman Koksarov/AP Show More Show Less 48 of50
49 of50 Latvia's Miks Indrasis, right, challenges for the puck with Italy's goaltender Justin Fazio during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Latvia and Italy at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
50 of50
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Germany beat Canada 3-1 on Monday at the hockey world championship to remain undefeated through three games.
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill allowed two goals on 24 shots as Canada fell to 0-3-0. Ottawa Senators forward Nick Paul's goal was just Canada's second of the tournament. Stefan Loibl and Matthias Plachta scored and ex-NHL defenseman Korbinian Holzer added an empty-net goal for Germany, which is atop the Group B standings with Canada tied for last.