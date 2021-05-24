Canada loses to Germany, falls to 0-3 at world championship

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Germany beat Canada 3-1 on Monday at the hockey world championship to remain undefeated through three games.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill allowed two goals on 24 shots as Canada fell to 0-3-0. Ottawa Senators forward Nick Paul's goal was just Canada's second of the tournament. Stefan Loibl and Matthias Plachta scored and ex-NHL defenseman Korbinian Holzer added an empty-net goal for Germany, which is atop the Group B standings with Canada tied for last.