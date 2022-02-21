Canadiens race to big lead, beat Maple Leafs 5-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield had three-point games and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Monday night.

Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Caufield a goal and two assists as the Canadiens won their third straight. Rem Pitlick also scored and Brendan Gallagher had two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 35 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall scored for Toronto. Petr Mrazek allowed five goals on 25 shots.

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 2:58 of the first when Anderson pushed off a defender and tapped the puck past Mrazek.

Montreal moved out to a two-goal lead when Caufield scored on a one-timer from Anderson at 19:10 of the period. Caufield picked up his fifth goal in six games during Martin St. Louis’ tenure as interim head coach.

The Canadiens scored three times in the second period.

Hoffman took 38 seconds to score in the second. On the rush, Hoffman skated down to the right faceoff circle and his shot deflected off Mrazek, giving Montreal a three-goal lead.

Caufield and his linemate combined again, helping Anderson score his 12th of the season.

Montreal added another in the second period when Brendan Gallagher sent a cross-ice pass for Pitlick, who scored on a two-on-one for a five-goal advantage.

The Maple Leafs countered with two quick goals in the third. Mikhevyev deflected Morgan Rielly’s shot from the point at 15:17. Then, Engvall’s wrist shot beat Montembeault 45 seconds, but Toronto ultimately ran out of time.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Columbus on Tuesday night to finish a two-game trip.

Canadiens: Host Buffalo on Wednesday night to wrap a two-game homestand.

