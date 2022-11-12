Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT

Evans 4-7 0-0 8, Farell 2-2 0-0 5, Mellouk 6-9 1-1 13, Banks 5-13 9-12 22, Luc 5-16 1-4 13, Hill 3-6 0-0 6, Venning 4-6 3-4 11, Flowers 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 29-64 16-23 80.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling