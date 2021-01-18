Capela, Hunter propel Hawks past Timberwolves; MLK honored GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 6:20 p.m.
1 of10 Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) goes up for a shot as center Naz Reid (11) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell (19) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) battle for a jump ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives down the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is introduced while wearing a shirt commemorating MLK Day prior to an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Members of the Atlanta Hawks wear shirts commemorating MLK Day prior to an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, left, and Trae Young wear shirts honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as they prepare to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De'Andre Hunter scored 25 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-97 on Monday.
The Hawks, wearing black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., snapped a two-game skid. They had dropped six of seven.