Caratini's 2-run homer carries Padres over Giants, 3-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Yu Darvish pitched six strong innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Padres won a few hours after getting the news that star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to avoid surgery for now for a partially dislocated left shoulder. Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list and the Padres didn't set a timeline for his return.

Caratini's first homer with San Diego was a two-run shot to right field off Matt Wisler (0-1) with one out in the seventh to break a 1-all tie. South Korean rookie Kim Ha-seong, who started at shortstop in place of Tatis, was aboard on a walk.

Caratini is Darvish's personal catcher. They were obtained from the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 29, the same day the Padres also acquired Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Darvish allowed one run and three hits while striking out seven and walking one. He left with the score tied at 1 and failed to get a decision for the second straight start. He wasn't eligible for the win on opening day, when he exited after 4 2/3 innings in San Diego's 8-7 victory against Arizona.

Keone Kela (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh and Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his third save. The Padres retired the final 13 Giants batters.

Darvish allowed Brandon Crawford's homer to right-center leading off the third, his first.

San Diego tied it in the bottom half on Eric Hosmer's RBI single.

Giants starter Aaron Sanchez went five innings, allowing one run and six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 2B Tommy La Stella was a late scratch from the starting lineup with tightness in his upper back but pinch-hit in the eighth. Wilmer Flores replaced La Stella at second and Mike Yastrzemski moved up a spot to bat leadoff.

Padres: Tatis underwent an MRI that showed labral tearing in his left shoulder and the team feels rest and rehab are the best course of action. General manager A.J. Preller said the Padres don't think they'll be putting Tatis at risk if he continues to play this season. Tatis was injured taking a hard swing while striking out in the third inning Monday night.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (0-0, 1.35 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale. He had a terrific opening day outing, allowing only one run while pitching into the seventh, but got a no-decision after the Mariners rallied for an 8-7 win.

Padres: Snell (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to make his second start with the Padres and is looking for his first win after being pulled following 4 2/3 scoreless innings in a 4-2 win against Arizona on Friday.

