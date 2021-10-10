Cardinals use Hopkins, stellar defense to beat 49ers 17-10 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 7:44 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley (82) after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) breaks the tackle of Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson (34) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, riding a stellar defensive performance to a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the football despite tight defense from San Francisco's Josh Norman. That gave the Cardinals a 17-7 lead, enough of a cushion to close out the win.