Caris LeVert's 34 lead Nets past Wizards, 118-110

Recommended Video:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 118-110 on Sunday and move closer to a playoff berth.

Joe Harris scored a season-high 27 points and Jarrett Allen added 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets, who bounced back from a loss to Orlando in their first seeding game. The Nets are now seven games ahead of ninth-place Washington in the Eastern Conference standings.

Thomas Bryant had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Troy Brown Jr. added 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Wizards.

Both teams were short-handed. The Wizards entered the bubble without their top two scorers, Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans. The Nets are without DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince because of positive coronavirus tests before the restart. Wilson Chandler also is not playing.

The game was tied at 54 at halftime. Washington led 85-83 heading into the fourth quarter, and the game was tied at 100 with 5:27 remaining before the Nets closed out strong.

TIP-INS

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) dribbles against Washington Wizards forward Isaac Bonga (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) less Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) dribbles against Washington Wizards forward Isaac Bonga (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool ... more Photo: Kim Klement, AP Photo: Kim Klement, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Caris LeVert's 34 lead Nets past Wizards, 118-110 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Nets: Allen set the team record for dunks in a season. His 170 jams last season tied Kenyon Martin (2002-03) for the most in a season since the stat first was kept during the 1997-98 season. He entered the game with 169 this season and had two against the Wizards. ... G Jamal Crawford was not available because of conditioning.

Wizards: Lost their first restart game 125-112 to Phoenix. ... Brown had a career high in assists. ... Bryant made a career-high four 3-pointers, all in the first half. ... Made 9 of 31 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Nets: Play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Wizards: Play the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports