Shelton High Athletics / Contributed photo

Shelton girls’ tennis coach Michelle Sedlock graduated six players. Senior captains Emily Carlin and Sammi McCook, along with an influx of newcomers, will take to the courts.

“Through their actions on the court, Emily and Sammi provide leadership,” Sedlock said of her four-year players. “Emily leads with her play on the court. Sammi is very spirited and get everyone fired up. They are good role models.”