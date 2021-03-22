Carolina 3, Columbus 0

Carolina 1 2 0 — 3 Columbus 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, Carolina, Skjei 1 (Fast, Aho), 9:13. Second Period_2, Carolina, Fast 4 (Staal, Pesce), 6:39. 3, Carolina, Necas 6 (Hamilton, Aho), 8:58. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-12-5_28. Columbus 5-7-7_19. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3. Goalies_Carolina, Nedeljkovic 6-2-2 (19 shots-19 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 8-9-5 (28-25). A_0 (18,500). T_2:17. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Jonny Murray. More for youSportsUConn Report podcast: Scott Burrell talks 'The Pass,'...By David BorgesSportsUConn guard Nika Muhl questionable for NCAA second-round...By Doug Bonjour