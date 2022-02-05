Carr, 3-pointers put No. 23 Texas over Iowa State, 63-41 JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer Feb. 5, 2022
1 of12 Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) reacts to a score against the Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) shoots over Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives to the basket against Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) reacts after scoring against the Iowa State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) and Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives to the basket against Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives past Texas guard Marcus Carr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points and No. 23 Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from No. 20 Iowa State for a 63-41 victory Saturday.
Carr's 3-pointer at the start of the second was the first of six over nine minutes in the second half, when the Longhorns stretched a two-point halftime lead into double digits. Jones made three from long range in the stretch, with one the right corner putting the Longhorns ahead 47-36.