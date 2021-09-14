Carr's TD pass caps Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 14, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 1:10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a premature bench-clearing celebration and a couple of blunders that almost cost the Raiders the game, the party could finally begin for real after the first game with fans in Las Vegas.
The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious rally, a stellar defensive play from Carl Nassib and a perfect play call that produced a 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Zay Jones that gave the Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.