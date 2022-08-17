Carroll laments lost chance for Lock, Seahawks due to COVID

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday the team had no indication quarterback Drew Lock had COVID-19 symptoms until the end of practice a day earlier and lamented the QB missing out on a chance to start Thursday's preseason game against Chicago.

Carroll said Lock reported no symptoms prior to the start of Tuesday’s practice but by the end of the session was feeling worn down. The team canceled an extra throwing session Lock was supposed to have with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and others and got him tested.

Carroll said this is the second time Lock has contracted COVID-19 after getting it last year while playing for Denver.

“He barely made it off the field. He was dragging. We were going to do some post-practice work and thought ‘nah, let’s get him out of here,’” Carroll said.

How it affects Seattle's quarterback competition between Lock and Geno Smith is a major unknown. Thursday’s game was supposed to be Lock’s chance to start and get playing time with parts of Seattle’s starting offense after Smith got the starting nod last weekend in Pittsburgh.

In theory, a strong performance by Smith — who has been in the lead throughout the offseason and camp — against the Bears could potentially wrap up the job.

Carroll said he was mostly disappointed that Lock wouldn’t be able to get the additional reps in a game setting that weren’t available in practice because Seattle is playing on a short week.

“He did need them. This week is a screwed up week for a guy to get a bunch of turns and all that,” Carroll said. “He worked with the ones yesterday in prep for the game and so that’s really all he got.”

Lock’s five-day quarantine could have him back with the team early next week, but Carroll wouldn’t say if the team will plan for Lock to start the preseason finale at Dallas on Aug. 26.

“We’ll have to wait and see. Let’s see what happens. We don’t need to make that decision yet,” Carroll said.

Carroll also said running back Ken Walker III is undergoing a procedure to repair a hernia, but it’s not a sports hernia or a core muscle injury. Carroll remains optimistic that Walker will be back in time for the season opener on Sept. 12.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL