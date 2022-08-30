Carroll's double in debut caps comeback, D-backs beat Phils

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead, two-run double in his big league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early seven-run hole to batter the Philadelphia Phillies 13-7 on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 early in the game but rallied for six runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth for a 12-7 lead.

Carroll had the hit that pushed the D-backs ahead, breaking a 7-all tie in the fifth with a line drive into left-center that brought home Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera. It was the top prospect's first MLB hit.

Carson Kelly added two hits and four RBIs. Stone Garrett had a solo homer.

Arizona has won four straight. Philadelphia has dropped two in a row.

The Phillies scored in each of the first four innings and looked like they were going to cruise. Kyle Schwarber had the biggest blow, hitting his NL-leading 36th homer deep into the right field seats to give Philadelphia a 7-0 lead in the fourth.

That's when the D-backs started their comeback, scoring six in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-6. Second baseman Jean Segura made a costly error on a bobbled grounder with two outs that extended the inning and Kelly made the Phillies pay with a three-run double down the right-field line.

Phillies starter Ranger Suárez gave up no hits through three innings but couldn't get out of the fourth. He gave up six runs, but just two earned, over 3 2/3 innings.

The bullpen couldn't stop the damage. Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) took the loss, giving up five earned runs while getting only two outs.

Luis Frias (1-0) got the win after 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

FUN WITH NUMBERS

It was the first time in D-backs franchise history that they've scored six or more runs in back-to-back innings.

It's also the first time in MLB that it's happened this season. The last team to accomplish the feat was the Dodgers in 2021, when they did it against the D-backs.

It was the first time the Phillies have allowed six or more runs in back-to-back innings since 1997.

BAD BUM

It was another rough start for D-backs lefty Madison Bumgarner, who gave up seven earned runs over 3 2/3 innings. The veteran has struggled for the past month so manager Torey Lovullo opted to skip the lefty's most recent turn in the rotation.

The extra rest didn't help. The Phillies' lineup was merciless, hitting him hard with nine balls leaving bats at more than 100 miles per hour.

Bumgarner has given up 27 earned runs over 26 1/3 innings in August.

CARROLL DEBUTS

Carroll was promoted after hitting .303 with 22 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 61 RBIs and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

He's become one of the game’s consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019. His promotion continues the D-backs’ push to move prospects — like fellow outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas — to the big leagues as they continue their rebuild.

PHILLY ROB

Phillies star Bryce Harper was wearing a “I Ride With Philly Rob” shirt during batting practice on Monday.

The shirt is in reference to popular interim manager Rob Thompson, who has helped revive the Phillies' season. Thompson was put in charge after veteran manager Joe Girardi was fired in June following a 22-29 start.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Reinstated LHP Caleb Smith off the 15-day IL (fractured non-throwing hand). Sent LHP Tyler Holton to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

The teams play again on Tuesday. The D-backs will throw RHP Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.66 ERA) while the Phillies will counter with RHP Aaron Nola (9-10, 3.08).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports