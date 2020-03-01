Brian Modica to be feted at Football Foundation dinner

Recommended Video:

The 60th anniversary of the Casey-O'Brien New Haven County Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete awards dinner will be held on Friday, March 27, at Fantasia Banquet Facilty, 404 Washington Ave., North Haven.

A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the march to the head table at 6:30.

Shelton’s Brian Modica will be among 28 high school and prep school scholar athletes who played football last fall will be honored for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship.

Bill O'Brien president of the New Haven Chapter said, "We are pleased to be honoring another group of outstanding young men for their accomplishments in the classroom, their school and in their community. Since 1962, the chapter has honored 1,257 young men.”

George DeLeone and Chris Palmer, two longtime coaches with ties to the area, will receive Distinguished American awards. Thet have a combined 100 years of coaching in the college and professional (NFL) ranks. In addition to college DeLeone coached at San Diego, Miami and Cleveland in the NFL. Palmer coached at UConn, New Haven among others as well as in the NFL at New England, Cleveland, Dallas, and the Giants and 49ers in the NFL. He recently retired as the athletic director at UNH.

This year the Chapter Award of Merit will be presented to Abbott Burrell and Scott Burrell from Hamden.

Shelton football player Brian Modica, with parents Karen and Chris, will be honored for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship at the Casey-O'Brien New Haven County Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete awards dinner. less Shelton football player Brian Modica, with parents Karen and Chris, will be honored for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship at the Casey-O'Brien New Haven County Chapter of the National Football ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Bill O'Brien Photo: Contributed Photo / Bill O'Brien Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Brian Modica to be feted at Football Foundation dinner 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

“The Burrell's are members of one of the most successful athletic families in state history”, said O'Brien. “Abbott played at Hamden ('86) and at UConn from 1986 to 1989 and has been a college football coach for the past 27 years, most recently at CCSU.

“Scott was one of the finest high school football players in Connecticut at Hamden before embarking on both basketball and baseball careers. He is now the head basketball coach at SCSU. Both graduated from UConn.”

Other award winners include Judge Arthur Hadden, a 30-year football official, who has officiated six state championship games, and Cheshire High coach Don Drust, who will receive the Chapter Coach of the Year Award for improving the Rams’ regular season record of 3-7 in 2018 to 8-2 and qualifying for the Class LL state playoffs this past season.

The Sheehan Titans will receive a plaque for winning the Class S championship.

Tickets can be purchased for $50 by sending a check payable to National Football Foundation to Donna Limone, 10 Ludlow Court, Branford. 06405. Phone 203-481-8375.