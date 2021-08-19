Castellanos leads D-backs to 4-2 win over slumping Phillies

PHOENIX (AP) — Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win on the mound and added two hits at the plate to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games and continued to lose ground in the National League playoff race.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Odubel Herrera hit a leadoff triple and later scored on a passed ball. The Diamondbacks responded with one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings and never trailed again. Castellanos helped himself with an RBI single in the fourth that scored Christian Walker.

The 23-year-old Castellanos (1-1) gave up just one run over 5 1/3 innings in his second MLB start. The right-hander gave up three hits and two walks while striking out one.

Castellanos' two hits were the first of his big league career.

Arizona has the worst record in the NL, but continued to be a pain for teams in the playoff race. The D-backs beat the Padres in three out of four games over the weekend before taking the first two games from the Phillies.

Tyler Clippard earned his fourth save, including his second in two days. He worked around a one-out walk, striking out Brad Miller to end the game.

Ranger Suárez (5-4) got the start for the Phillies and gave up three runs over 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander gave up eight hits and four walks and the Diamondbacks had runners in scoring position every inning he worked.

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper threw out Josh Rojas at the plate in the third to save a run, but was hitless in four at-bats. Herrera had a solo homer in the eighth.

GIVE ME THE GLOVE

Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith had his glove confiscated after the eighth inning. The left-hander was checked by third base umpire Phil Cuzzi, who then motioned for the other umpires to look at the glove.

Smith argued and at one point had to be pulled back by some of the team's coaches. Cuzzi eventually handed the glove to a game official, who took it off the field and into the tunnel.

Smith threw 2 2/3 innings of relief and gave up one run. He could be suspended by MLB for 10 games if it finds he had a foreign substance on the glove.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks and Phillies wrap up a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Arizona sends LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 4.30 ERA) to the mound to face Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (10-7, 2.56).

