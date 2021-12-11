Cavaliers score 81 points in first half, beat Kings 117-103 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 10:59 p.m.
1 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) tries to grab a pass next to Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, left, drives against Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, right, drives against Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives between Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox (5) and Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio (3) shoots over Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers matched their team record with 81 first-half points in a 117-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
Isaac Okoro scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Cavaliers. They held a 29-point lead at intermission and won their third in a row.