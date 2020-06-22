Cavs' Love commits $500,000 to UCLA's mental health efforts

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love isn't slowing down his push to raise mental health awareness.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA's psychology department on Monday. Love played one season for the Bruins (2007-08) and he's helping his alma mater's work in diagnosing, preventing, treating and destigmatizing anxiety and depression.

Love's gift came one day after he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for his efforts in mental health.

“I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it," Love said.

Love first went public with his personal battles during the 2018 season. Since then, he has been active in spreading information nationally on mental health issues. Love credited San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan, who has also fought depression, for giving him the strength to come forward.

“When heroes like Kevin come forward and share their vulnerability, it shines a light on anxiety and depression, and that helps chip away at stigma,” said Michelle Craske, a UCLA professor in psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences. “I want to thank Kevin for his leadership and his courage to share his personal story with the world. He has inspired and provided hope to many. Through his continued efforts, he is changing people’s lives.”

