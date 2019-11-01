Cavs general manager Koby Altman signs multiyear extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has signed a multiyear contract extension.

Details were not immediately available Friday. The 37-year-old Altman signed a three-year contract in 2017, not long after he took over when the club parted with previous GM David Griffin.

Altman is the first GM to receive an extension under owner Dan Gilbert, who bought the Cavs from Gordon Gund in 2005.

He will continue to oversee a rebuild that began when LeBron James left as a free agent in 2017 after leading Cleveland to its fourth straight NBA Finals appearance.

The Cavs went just 19-63 during an injury-ravaged 2018-19 season. They are off to a 2-2 start this year under first-year coach John Beilein.

Altman has been acquiring future draft picks. He's also orchestrated contract extensions for Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman.

___

