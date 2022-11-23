Cent. Michigan 82, CS Northridge 66

Eyisi 3-7 0-0 6, Walter 2-3 0-0 4, Allen-Eikens 4-7 5-5 13, Bostick 3-15 1-1 7, Wright 5-12 9-10 21, Igbanugo 2-8 0-0 6, Tucker 1-3 4-4 6, Afifi 1-3 1-2 3, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Slaymaker 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Okereke 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 20-22 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling