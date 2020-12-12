Champagnie has 2nd straight 20-20 game in Pitt win Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 6:33 p.m.
1 of9 Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) shoots over Gardner Webb's Jacob Falko (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Gardner Webb's Kareem Reid, bottom, shoots between Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, right, and Justin Champagnieduring the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Pittsburgh's William Jeffress (24) dives for a loose ball in front of Gardner Webb's D'Maurian Williams, top, as Au'diese Toney chases, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, right, drives on Gardner Webb's Kareem Reid during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson, right, shoots between Gardner Webb's Anthony Selden (23) and Lance Terry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Gardner Webb's D'Maurian Williams (4) shoots over Pittsburgh's Terrell Brown (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Pittsburgh's Femi Odukale, right, dives as Gardner Webb's Jaheam Cornwall, left, tries to control the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Gardner Webb's Jordan Sears (2) dives for a loose ball in front of Pittsburgh's Au'diese Toney during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, right, blocks a shot by Gardner Webb's Jacob Falko (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie scored 24 points and set career highs with 21 rebounds and five assists to help Pittsburgh win its fourth straight with a 67-50 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.
Champagnie is the 11th player in program history to have at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game for the Panthers (4-1) and the first to do it in back-to-back games. He had 20 points and 20 rebounds in a 71-70 win over Northwestern on Wednesday.