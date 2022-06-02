Chandler Jones fitting in nicely with Raiders
W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — After 10 very successful years in the NFL, it would have been easy for defensive lineman Chandler Jones to step into the Las Vegas Raiders' facility with an inflated ego.
His 107 1/2 sacks over the last decade rank higher than any other player in the NFL, and he ranks second in the league to Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt with 14 forced fumbles the last three seasons.