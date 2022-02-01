Chandler, Nkamhoua lead No. 22 Tennessee past Texas A&M AL LESAR, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 10:43 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It's been a while since Olivier Nkamhoua established his presence on the court.
In his last three games, Tennessee's 6-foot-8 junior had a combined 15 points. Tuesday night, Nkamhoua scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the No. 22 Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) beat Texas A&M 90-80.