Chavis has big hit, Contreras solid as Pirates top Reds 4-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a tie-breaking two-run double, Diego Castillo homered and rookie Roansy Contreras allowed one run in six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Jason Delay drove in Ben Gamel from first base with a seventh-inning double for his first career hit and RBI as Pittsburgh sent the Reds to their third loss in four games and seventh of nine.