Chelsea takes a stand, pioneers end to all-seater EPL games ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 4:38 p.m.
Chelsea supporters in the standing area of the ground celebrate during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. It is the first time standing sections have been allowed at Premier League stadiums since 1994. Chelsea is one of the clubs allowed by British authorities to take part in a pilot scheme that will allow some clubs to trial licensed standing areas from this month.
LONDON (AP) — Coming to watch his beloved Chelsea since the 1960s, Gary Owen has witnessed first-hand the changing matchday experience.
From the dangers that saw soccer fans penned behind barbed wire — and threatened with electric fences — to stadiums becoming too placid, the 63-year-old Owen had been lamenting the loss of the raw passion of Stamford Bridge.