Chicago 121, Boston 107

G.Williams 5-9 0-0 13, Tatum 9-19 6-7 28, Horford 0-9 0-0 0, Brown 9-20 3-5 25, Smart 3-9 0-0 8, Hauser 1-2 1-2 4, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 8-13 2-3 23, D.White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 38-87 12-17 107.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling