Chicago 121, Brooklyn 112

Durant 15-22 9-9 44, O'Neale 0-9 0-0 0, Claxton 5-10 1-2 11, Irving 10-24 4-4 25, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 0-2 1-2 1, Curry 8-11 0-0 22, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 16-21 112.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling