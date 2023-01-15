Chicago 132, Golden State 118

D.Green 2-6 4-5 8, Wiggins 4-13 1-4 11, Looney 4-4 1-2 9, Curry 8-15 1-2 20, Thompson 9-21 0-0 26, Baldwin Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Lamb 4-5 4-5 14, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 3-7 0-0 9, Moody 1-2 0-0 3, Poole 5-8 4-4 15. Totals 41-83 15-22 118.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling