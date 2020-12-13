Chicago 36, Houston 7

Houston 0 7 0 0 — 7 Chicago 7 23 3 3 — 36 First Quarter Chi_Montgomery 80 run (Santos kick), 10:04. Second Quarter Chi_Graham 5 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 12:57. Hou_Coutee 5 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:37. Chi_safety, 6:04. Chi_Mooney 12 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 3:22. Chi_Robinson 3 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), :08. Third Quarter Chi_FG Santos 39, 10:37. Fourth Quarter Chi_FG Santos 32, 10:47. A_0. ___ Hou Chi First downs 17 23 Total Net Yards 263 410 Rushes-yards 27-108 23-169 Passing 155 241 Punt Returns 1-7 1-4 Kickoff Returns 4-64 2-24 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-30-0 24-33-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 7-64 3-26 Punts 4-43.0 5-39.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-50 7-44 Time of Possession 30:25 29:35 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Houston, Howell 11-42, Watson 7-38, D.Johnson 8-26, Prosise 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 11-113, Patterson 6-26, Trubisky 4-23, Mooney 1-5, Wims 1-2. PASSING_Houston, Watson 21-30-0-219. Chicago, Trubisky 24-33-0-267. RECEIVING_Houston, Hansen 7-56, Mitchell 3-38, Coutee 3-24, Akins 3-20, D.Johnson 2-53, Fells 1-15, Prosise 1-10, Howell 1-3. Chicago, Robinson 9-123, Kmet 4-41, Graham 4-23, Montgomery 3-42, Mooney 2-22, Miller 2-16. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.