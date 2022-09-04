Chicago 76, Connecticut 72

Copper 4-12 6-6 15, Meesseman 6-12 0-0 13, Parker 5-14 5-6 16, Quigley 1-11 0-0 3, Vandersloot 4-9 4-5 12, Stevens 2-5 1-2 6, Allemand 2-3 0-0 5, Gardner 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 26-70 18-21 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling