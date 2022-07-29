Chicago 89, New York 81

Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Howard 6-13 2-2 15, Dolson 5-10 0-0 12, Dangerfield 1-3 0-0 2, Ionescu 4-10 7-8 16, Onyenwere 1-3 1-2 3, Xu 3-8 2-2 9, Johannes 4-6 4-4 13, Whitcomb 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 28-65 18-20 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended