Braves second. Marcell Ozuna singles to right field. Travis d'Arnaud singles to left field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Alex Dickerson flies out to deep center field to Michael Hermosillo. Marcell Ozuna to third. Adam Duvall out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki. Marcell Ozuna scores. Travis Demeritte reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Travis d'Arnaud out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Cubs 0.

Cubs third. Ian Happ homers to left field. Nico Hoerner singles to right field. Michael Hermosillo strikes out swinging. Seiya Suzuki grounds out to shortstop. Nico Hoerner out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Braves 1.

Braves fifth. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Travis Demeritte homers to right field. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Ozzie Albies singles to center field, advances to 3rd. Dansby Swanson scores. Fielding error by Michael Hermosillo. Matt Olson called out on strikes. Austin Riley flies out to deep center field to Michael Hermosillo.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 3, Cubs 1.