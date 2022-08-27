Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers seventh. Victor Caratini singles to left field. Kolten Wong singles to right field. Victor Caratini to second. Jace Peterson pinch-hitting for Tyrone Taylor. Jace Peterson reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Kolten Wong to third. Victor Caratini scores. Throwing error by Christopher Morel. Christian Yelich homers to right field. Jace Peterson scores. Kolten Wong scores. Willy Adames called out on strikes. Andrew McCutchen singles to shortstop. Hunter Renfroe walks. Andrew McCutchen to second. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Luis Urias walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Andrew McCutchen to third. Victor Caratini reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Luis Urias out at second.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 4 left on. Brewers 4, Cubs 0.