Pirates first. Oneil Cruz walks. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow center field. Oneil Cruz scores. Rodolfo Castro flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ. Cal Mitchell flies out to center field to Michael Hermosillo. Kevin Newman flies out to left field to Ian Happ.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 1, Cubs 0.

Cubs second. Ian Happ doubles to deep left center field. Patrick Wisdom homers to left field. Ian Happ scores. Alfonso Rivas singles to left field. P.J. Higgins strikes out swinging. Jared Young walks. Alfonso Rivas to second. Michael Hermosillo strikes out swinging. Zach McKinstry grounds out to shallow right field, Ji-hwan Bae to Michael Chavis.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 2, Pirates 1.

Pirates second. Jack Suwinski homers to right field. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging. Zack Collins grounds out to first base to Alfonso Rivas. Ji-hwan Bae walks. Oneil Cruz pops out to shallow left field to Zach McKinstry.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Pirates 2.

Pirates third. Bryan Reynolds reaches on error. Throwing error by Esteban Quiroz. Rodolfo Castro pops out to third base to David Bote. Cal Mitchell doubles to right field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Kevin Newman doubles to right field. Cal Mitchell scores. Jack Suwinski walks. Michael Chavis lines out to shallow infield to Esteban Quiroz. Zack Collins lines out to shallow right field to Alfonso Rivas.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 4, Cubs 2.

Cubs sixth. Patrick Wisdom walks. Alfonso Rivas strikes out swinging. P.J. Higgins walks. Jared Young singles to right field. P.J. Higgins to second. Patrick Wisdom to third. Franmil Reyes pinch-hitting for Michael Hermosillo. Franmil Reyes walks. Jared Young to second. P.J. Higgins to third. Patrick Wisdom scores. Zach McKinstry walks. Franmil Reyes to second. Jared Young to third. P.J. Higgins scores. Esteban Quiroz singles to shallow infield. Zach McKinstry to second. Christopher Morel to third. Jared Young scores. David Bote strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Pirates seventh. Oneil Cruz grounds out to second base, Esteban Quiroz to Alfonso Rivas. Bryan Reynolds homers to center field. Rodolfo Castro grounds out to shortstop, Zach McKinstry to Alfonso Rivas. Cal Mitchell flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 5, Pirates 5.

Cubs eighth. P.J. Higgins singles to shallow right field. Jared Young walks. P.J. Higgins to second. Christopher Morel out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Rodolfo Castro to Ji-hwan Bae. Jared Young to second. P.J. Higgins to third. Zach McKinstry reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jared Young to third. P.J. Higgins out at home. Esteban Quiroz singles to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Zach McKinstry to third. Jared Young scores. David Bote pops out to shallow infield to Michael Chavis.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Pirates 5.